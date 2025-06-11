Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

