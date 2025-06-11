Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Impinj by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PI opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.67. Impinj has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

