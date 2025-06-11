Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.38.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI
Institutional Trading of Impinj
Impinj Price Performance
NASDAQ PI opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.67. Impinj has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $239.88.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impinj
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.