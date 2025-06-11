Insider Selling: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) CEO Sells 1,438,206 Shares of Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $1,768,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,814,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,681,777.19. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVGN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Articles

