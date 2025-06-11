Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$281.00 and traded as high as C$309.05. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$307.10, with a volume of 174,109 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$310.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$298.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

