Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

