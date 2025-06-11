Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 9.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

