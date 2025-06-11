Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 8,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 64,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Inventiva Stock Up 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

