Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,378,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.