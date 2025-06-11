Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

