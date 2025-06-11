Ira J. Platt Sells 5,674 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $1,951,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,120. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $351.43.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.