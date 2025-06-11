iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.