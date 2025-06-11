iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

