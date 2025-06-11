iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $111.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

