iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $725.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

