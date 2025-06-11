J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.97 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.90). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.84), with a volume of 2,770,653 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £858.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

