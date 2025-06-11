J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.97 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.90). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.84), with a volume of 2,770,653 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.5%
J D Wetherspoon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.