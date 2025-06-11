Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $200.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.25. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.