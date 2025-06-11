Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

NYSE JCI opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $104.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,224 shares of company stock worth $14,883,604. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

