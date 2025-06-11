Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 30,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 42,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

