JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

