JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 540.06 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 535 ($7.22). Approximately 1,110,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,428,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($7.18).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 560.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 8,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £44,766.80 ($60,438.50). Also, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £5,921.16 ($7,994.01). Insiders purchased a total of 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,560,192 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

A distinctive strategy for today’s markets

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

