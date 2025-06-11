Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny Sells 92,601 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

REV Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after buying an additional 1,646,293 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,796,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after buying an additional 524,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

