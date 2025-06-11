Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $9,383,201.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,357,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,245,728.63. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.