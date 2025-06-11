KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.05 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $967.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

