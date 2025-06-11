Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 30,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $3,007,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,291,699.60. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rubrik by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

