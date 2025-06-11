Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13. 570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.