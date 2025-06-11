Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $796.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.56 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

