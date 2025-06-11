Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s Why

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kuaishou Technology
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.