Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s Why

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Free Report)’s share price rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

