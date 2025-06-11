Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

