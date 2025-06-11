Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Leidos were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Leidos by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Leidos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Leidos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

