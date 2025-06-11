Lipocine’s (LPCN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Lipocine in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

