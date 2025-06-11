Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after buying an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after buying an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after buying an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

