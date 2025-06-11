LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYTS. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.27. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

