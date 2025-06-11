Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $346.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $258.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dnca Finance raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.