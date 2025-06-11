Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 48,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 140,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Lumina Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.