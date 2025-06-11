Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or retail premium, high-priced products—such as haute couture fashion, fine jewelry and luxury automobiles—targeted at affluent consumers. These equities typically feature strong profit margins and brand-driven pricing power, offering some resilience to economic fluctuations while remaining sensitive to shifts in consumer sentiment and global market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

New York Times stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 359,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,212. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.53. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Riskified stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,916. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $837.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.38.

