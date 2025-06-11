Macquarie Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Natixis grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

