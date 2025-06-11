Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as high as C$8.68. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 127,065 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$708.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.34.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

