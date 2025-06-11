Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.