Marion Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock valued at $366,510,238. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

