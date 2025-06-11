Mark W. Jenkins Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,283,650. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Performance
Carvana stock opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.67. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $351.43.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
