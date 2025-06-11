Mark W. Jenkins Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,283,650. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.67. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

