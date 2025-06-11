Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.12 ($4.93) and traded as high as GBX 374.90 ($5.06). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 373.40 ($5.04), with a volume of 7,998,752 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported GBX 31.90 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Marks and Spencer Group plc will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
