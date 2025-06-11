Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,354,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,310.73. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

