Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $73.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Masco Stock Up 2.5%

MAS stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. Masco has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Masco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

