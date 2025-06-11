Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

