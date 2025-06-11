McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $83.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.14.
Separately, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4%
NYSE MKC opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.