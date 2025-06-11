McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $83.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MKC opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.