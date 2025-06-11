McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns “Sell” Rating from Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic restated their sell rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $319.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.84. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

