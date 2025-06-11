MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5,682.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

