Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 12,032.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 125,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 124,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $188.07 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $271.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

