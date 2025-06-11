Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.