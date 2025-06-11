Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,446.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 219,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 216,804 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

